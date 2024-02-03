Fatawu Issahaku shines for Leicester City upon return from suspension 

Ghanaian forward Fatawu Issahaku wasted no time making an impact upon his return from suspension, delivering a crucial assist for Patson Daka's opener in Leicester City's game against Stoke City.

This assist marks Issahaku's eighth in the league this season, showcasing his playmaking prowess for the Foxes.

The 19-year-old had faced a three-match suspension after receiving a red card during an English Championship clash against Coventry.

Issahaku, on loan at Leicester City since the beginning of the season, has been a standout performer with two goals and now eight assists in 24 Championship appearances.

Eager to contribute to Leicester City's bid for a return to the Premier League following their demotion last season, Issahaku's return adds an exciting dimension to the Foxes' attacking prowess.

His ability to impact the game both as a goal-scorer and a provider highlights his versatility and significance to the team's success in the Championship.

As Leicester City fans anticipate more stellar performances from Issahaku, the forward's contributions could play a pivotal role in the club's journey back to the top-flight Premier League.