Fatawu Issahaku to work under new Leicester City coach Steve Cooper

Published on: 20 June 2024
Ghana forward Fatawu Issahaku is set to work under newly appointed coach Steve Cooper at Leicester City next season.

Cooper has signed a three-year deal with the Foxes, who had been searching for a new manager since Enzo Maresca left for Chelsea at the start of June.

 

Issahaku enjoyed an outstanding season under Maresca, playing a pivotal role in Leicester's promotion to the Premier League.

The winger scored six goals, including a hat-trick, and provided 13 assists, earning him the Leicester Young Player of the Year award.

The club is actively working to secure Issahaku's permanent transfer from Sporting Lisbon, with an expected fee of around 17 million euros.

Despite facing financial challenges, Leicester is confident the deal will be completed.

Should the transfer go through, Issahaku will have the opportunity to work with Steve Cooper, who has previous experience with Ghanaian players.

Cooper has twice coached Black Stars captain Andre Ayew, first at Swansea and later at Nottingham Forest.

