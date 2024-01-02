Fatawu Issahaku tops English Championship charts with most BIG chances created

Ghana international Abdul Fatawu Issahaku has emerged as the player with the most big chances created in the English Championship so far this season.

The Black Stars winger is enjoying an amazing loan spell with Leicester City in the English second tier. He joined the Foxes in the summer transfer window from Sporting CP and has since established himself as a key member of the team.

Issahaku has so far created 19 big chances for Leicester City in the league, the highest in the ongoing campaign.

The 19-year-old Ghanaian international has scored two goals and provided seven assists in 22 Championship games.

The former Dreams FC star will miss the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations after opting out of the team to focus on club football.

He was named in the 55-man provisional squad released by Ghana coach Chris Hughton two weeks ago but opted out of the squad.

Issahaku’s participation in the AFCON tournament will affect his bid to establish himself as a key member of Leicester City, forcing him to opt out of the Black Stars.

Per his loan agreement, the winger will have to meet a threshold of matches to guarantee a permanent stay at the club.

Meanwhile, the Black Stars have begun camping in Kumasi ahead of the tournament which will be held in Ivory Coast between January 13 and February 11, 2024.