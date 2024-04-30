Leicester City clinched the Championship title in style with a resounding victory over Preston North End, and young talent Fatawu Issahaku stole the spotlight with his impressive dancing skills.

The Foxes secured the title with a commanding 3-0 win, fueled by Jamie Vardy's brace and Kasey McAteer's goal, which came off a beautifully lofted cross from Issahaku.

Already having secured promotion, Leicester's victory sealed their return to the Premier League as Championship title winners, marking an impressive achievement for the club.

In celebration of their triumph, the players showcased their dance moves, with Issahaku leading the charge, adding to the jubilant atmosphere at the King Power Stadium.

Under the guidance of manager Enzo Maresca, Leicester eyes further milestones, aiming to equal the 104-year record for most second-division wins and surpass 100 points for the second time in their promotion journey.

The 2015/16 Premier League champions have now won their eighth Championship title and aim to solidify their status in the top flight.

For Issahaku, the celebration serves as a significant boost for his future, as he is expected to sign a permanent deal following his successful loan stint from Sporting CP.

The 20-year-old has showcased his talent throughout the season, contributing six goals and 13 assists, further establishing himself as a key player for Leicester City.