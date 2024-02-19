Fatawu Issahaku's impressive form prompts Leicester City to pursue permanent move

Leicester City are in active negotiations with Sporting CP to secure a permanent move for Fatawu Issahaku, following the young winger's impressive performances this season.

After joining Leicester City on loan during the summer transfer window, Issahaku, aged 19, quickly made an impact with his new team.

He had previously played only 118 minutes for Sporting CP in the previous season.

According to reports from Portugal, Issahaku was considered surplus to requirements under Sporting CP's manager, Ruben Amorim, which led to his loan move to Leicester City.

However, under the guidance of Leicester's manager, Enzo Maresca, Issahaku has flourished.

In his 28 appearances for Leicester City so far, Issahaku has been outstanding, directly contributing to 12 goals (scoring three and assisting nine). His form has shown his huge potential.

Sporting CP signed Issahaku from Dreams FC in 2022, with high hopes for his development, as evidenced by the â‚¬60 million release clause included in his contract.

As part of the loan agreement between Sporting CP and Leicester City, there is a provision that allows the Foxes to sign Issahaku permanently for â‚¬17 million if specific criteria are met, such as playing 60% of games and earning promotion to the top division.

With Leicester City currently leading the Championship table by a significant margin and Issahaku featuring in 72% of their matches, both clubs have begun talks to solidify Issahaku's future with the English side.

A source close to Sporting CP has told 3Sports that negotiations are advancing smoothly and are anticipated to conclude successfully at the end of the season.