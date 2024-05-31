Fatawu Issahaku's stunning curler against Southampton wins Leicester's Goal of the Month

Ghana winger, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku has won the Goal of the Month for April at Leicester City.

The 20-year-old scored a sensational curler in April as Southampton tore apart the Saints to secure their return to the Premier League.

Issahaku netted a hat-trick against fellow EPL returnees to crown an outstanding loan spell in England, leaving the Foxes with the option of triggering his buy clause from Sporting Lisbon. His second of the treble won him the Goal of the Month accolade.

The former Steadfast player was also named the club's best young player after netting 6 goals and delivering 13 assists while on loan.

Issahaku netted the winner as Leicester defeated Bournemouth in the FA Cup round of 16 clash.

He returned home early and has joined the Black Stars as preparations begin for the World Cup qualifiers against Mali and the Central African Republic next week.

Watch the goal below: