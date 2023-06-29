‘Fatigue and complacency cost us league title’ – Aduana Stars midfielder Kwame Adom Frimpong

Aduana Stars midfielder, Kwame Adom Frimpong has attributed his team’s failure to win the 2022/23 Premier League title to fatigue and complacency.

The Ogya Boys were on course to clinch their third Premier League title after staying on top of the league standings for several weeks but unfortunately lost steam towards the end of the season. Medeama SC took advantage of their slip-up to win their first ever league title.

Adom Frimpong, who made 30 appearances and netted 3 goals for his team last season has revealed that complacency and fatigue denied them the league title. He told Kumasi-based Kessben TV: “I will say fatigue and complacency set in. And you know in football, the more complacency sets in, then the results change. So, the complacency was clearly seen in our performance as we couldn’t get the results we needed.”

Aduana Stars finished the season in 2nd position on the league standings with 55 points, 5 points behind champions Medeama.

By Suleman Asante