Fatigue blamed for Real Tamale United's draw against Bechem United

Real Tamale United (RTU) coach Abdul Mumin has cited fatigue as the primary reason for his team's inability to secure a victory against Bechem United in the week nine Ghana Premier League clash.

In the match held at the Aliu Mahama Stadium, both teams struggled to find the back of the net, resulting in a 0-0 draw. This outcome marked RTU's third consecutive game without a win, with two losses and one draw during this period. As a result, Mumin's team currently occupies the 12th position in the league standings with 11 points.

Speaking after the game, Mumin expressed his belief that fatigue played a significant role in their stalemate against Bechem United on their home turf. He noted, "The conversion rate wasn't good, and that's why the game ended in a draw. I see fatigue as a contributing factor to sharing spoils with Bechem United. We are working around the clock, but time and space are not on our side, playing in midweek and at weekends hasn't been easy. We will turn things around," he said.

RTU are now preparing to travel to Nsoatre to face Nsoatreman FC at the Nana Koramansah Park in the week 10 fixture of the Ghana Premier League.