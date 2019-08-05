FIFA Special Delegate Samoura demands full cooperation to deliver resolute reforms for CAF

FIFA General Secretary Fatma Samoura says she will need the full support and cooperation of the top hierarchy of Confederation of African Football (CAF) if she is to succeed in putting together resolute reform proposals that will put African football on a firm footing.

The former UN diplomat made this call when CAF President Ahmad Ahmad introduced the FIFA Special Delegate for Africa to the Directors of the Administration of the continent's football governing body.

The Senegalese was accompanied by Mario Gallavotti, Director of FIFA's Independent Committees, who will be one of her main collaborators in the mission of injecting high governance standards in the CAF administration.

Samoura was appointed after President Ahmad approached FIFA boss Gianni Infantino for assistance to ensure that CAF functions with transparency, efficiency while abiding to the highest governance standards.

During the introductory meeting on Saturday, the CAF President officially presented the Delegate General to the CAF senior staff before thanking her for accepting to respond to the appeal of the African continent.

Ahmad expressed his readiness to complete an independent reform program in the face of the many challenges facing African football and expressed his gratitude to the FIFA President for his continued support for CAF.

The CAF boss also asked the staff to assist Samoura in accomplishing her task of making CAF more efficient and transparent.

Samoura praised CAF for its initiative of counting on FIFA's experience in diagnosing the current problems of CAF and suggesting ways to implement reforms.

With her vast experience at the United Nations and in FIFA, Samura urged the members of the administration to be sincere and be prepared to sacrifice in order to give a more positive image to African football.

"FIFA's mission is not settling of scores, we are here to help support the ongoing reform program. CAF must be liberalized and modernized so that African football can shine around the world," said Samura.

The African football governing body, CAF, has been under fire in recent months for managerial conflicts, amid allegations of corruption.

Early in June, Ahmad was questioned by French police over corruption allegations regarding a sportswear deal between CAF and a French company but was released without charge.