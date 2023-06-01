FC Augsburg chief delighted to secure signing of Ghanaian defender Patric Pfeiffer

FC Augsburg Sporting Director Stefan Reuter has expressed his satisfaction with the acquisition of Ghanaian defender Patric Pfeiffer.

The highly sought-after centre-back has chosen to join FCA on a free transfer from SV Darmstadt 98.

Pfeiffer, 23, played a crucial role in SV Darmstadt's promotion to the Bundesliga this season, impressing with four goals and one assist in 24 appearances.

Having committed his international future to Ghana last year, the German-born defender has signed a four-year contract with Augsburg.

"We're proud that we have been able to bring Patric Pfeiffer to FCA despite significant interest from other clubs," stated Stefan Reuter, FCA's sporting director.

He further added, "We're getting one of the best defenders in the second division this season, someone who can help us achieve our goals in the coming years with his pace, tackling, and aerial ability."

Reuter's confidence in Pfeiffer's abilities underscores the club's belief that the defender will be a valuable asset to their squad.