FC Augsburg pursue Ghanaian defender Gregory Wuthrich

German club FC Augsburg have expressed a keen interest in Swiss Ghanaian defender Gregory Wuthrich, aiming to bolster their defensive line.

Reports from reliable sources, including LAOLA1, confirm the club's intentions to secure Wuthrich's services.

The move comes as Augsburg grapples with a series of injuries that have impacted their defensive capabilities, with key central defenders Reece Oxford and Jeffrey Gouweleeuw sidelined.

By pursuing Wuthrich, Augsburg seek to proactively address their current vulnerabilities and reinforce their backline.

Wuthrich has been a vital part of SK Sturm Graz since 2020, accumulating an impressive track record of 115 competitive matches, during which he contributed seven goals and assisted on six others.

His extensive experience includes 87 appearances in the ADMIRAL Bundesliga, as well as participation in twelve Europa League matches and four Champions League qualification games.

The 28-year-old defender's contract with SK Sturm Graz is set to expire in the summer of 2025. His market value, estimated at three million euros by Transfermarkt, underscores his potential as a valuable addition to FC Augsburg.