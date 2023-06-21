GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Ghana's No. 1

Bonus up to GH₵ 2650

Get bonus

FC Basel confirm departure of Kasim Adams after successful loan spell

Published on: 21 June 2023
FC Basel confirm departure of Kasim Adams after successful loan spell
Kasim Adams

FC Basel have confirmed the departure of three players including Ghanaian defender Kasim Adams who will be returning to their parent clubs following the end of their loan spells with the Swiss giants.

Adams joined the club on a season-long loan deal at the beginning of last season and enjoyed a fruitful spell.

He was signed by FC Basel to enhance the team's squad, but he achieved much more, establishing himself as a crucial player for the team throughout the 2022/23 football season.

Although the Swiss club had the option of signing Kasim Adams on a permanent basis at the completion of his loan stay, the club chose not to pursue that option as he departs with Darian Males and Andi Zeqiri.

On their official Twitter handle, the appreciated the trio and bid them farewell.

“FC Basel 1893 will not be exercising the purchase option for our three loan players, Darian Males, Andi Zeqiri & Kasim Adams. All three leave the club this summer.

“We would like to thank Darian, Andi & Kasim and wish them well,” FC Basel announced in a club statement on social media.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more