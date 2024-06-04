FC Basel eye promising Ghanaian midfielder Isaac Pappoe for future squad

FC Basel are showing keen interest in Isaac Pappoe, a talented Ghanaian midfielder currently playing for FC Aarau in the Challenge League.

The 20-year-old has impressed with his performances this season, making it conceivable that he might soon don the red and blue jersey of FC Basel.

Pappoe, who has been a standout player for Aarau, scored one goal and provided five assists in 25 appearances.

His contributions have not gone unnoticed, and his potential move to Basel could bolster the club's midfield options.

Currently under contract with Israeli club FC Ashdod, Aarau holds an option to extend Pappoe's stay.

However, with his contract expiring at the end of June, the opportunity for a transfer to a higher league is becoming increasingly likely.

FC Basel's interest in Pappoe aligns with their recent trend of scouting and integrating young Ghanaian talent into their squad.

Jonas Adjetey, another Ghanaian player, was promoted from Basel's youth team to the first team and proved to be a reliable defensive asset in the final phase of the Super League.

Adjetey's rise to prominence began when Basel's talent scouts noticed him while they were scouting Emmanuel Essiam in Accra.

The scouts were impressed by both Adjetey and Essiam, leading to their signings.

The potential addition of Pappoe would make him the third Ghanaian in Basel's squad, further strengthening the club's connection to emerging African talent.

Basel's scouting network has successfully identified and nurtured young players, demonstrating their commitment to developing future stars.

In addition to Basel, Servette Geneva have also expressed interest in Pappoe, indicating that his future could lie in the highest Swiss league.