FC Basel midfielder Emmanuel Essiam joins Black Meteors in camp ahead of U-23 AFCON

Ghanaian midfielder Emmanuel Essiam has joined the Ghana U-23 side at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence in Prampram as the team prepares for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco later this month.

A 22-man squad consisting of only locally-based players was named by Ibrahim Tanko the coach of the team to begin training with the full list which is expected to include foreign-based players yet to be revealed.

However, upon the climax of the various leagues in Europe including the Swiss league where Essiam plies his trade, the former Berekum Chelsea youngster has joined the 22 players in camp and has begun training as well.

According to Black Meteors Management Committee chairman Frederick Acheampong, Black Stars U-23 players are also being considered for selection to strengthen the Black Meteors squad.

While the likes of Fatawu Issahaku, and Daniel Afriyie Barnieh, are expected to join the team later, Ernest Nuamah, Kamaldeen Sulemanna, and Ransford-Yeboah Königsdörffer who are currently in the Black Stars squad are all eligible and likely players to be drafted into the team as well.

Ghana is billed to play hosts Morocco, Congo and Guinea in Group A. The tournament kicks off on June 23 with Ghana aiming to secure a place in the top three to seal their return to the Olympic Games next year after a 19-year absence.