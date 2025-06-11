FC Cologne join race to sign Ghana defender Terry Yegbe

Ghanaian defender Terry Yegbe is drawing significant attention across Europe thanks to his standout displays in Sweden with IF Elfsborg.

Following recent speculation linking him to English Premier League side Fulham, new reports from Germany indicate that FC Cologne, freshly promoted to the Bundesliga, is also monitoring the 24-year-old closely.

As reported by Kolnische Rundschau, scouts from Cologne have watched Yegbe in action twice, signalling their genuine interest as they aim to strengthen their squad ahead of the 2025-26 Bundesliga season.

Yegbe, who moved to Elfsborg from Finland’s SJK Seinajoki in early 2024, has quickly become one of the most impressive central midfielders in the Allsvenskan.

Praised for his tenacity, high work rate, and tactical intelligence, he has made 53 appearances for Elfsborg, scoring four goals and providing one assist.

His consistent performances have cemented his role at the heart of Elfsborg’s midfield, and he's now emerging as a potential high-value transfer asset.

Though he is under contract with Elfsborg until the end of 2028, rising interest from clubs like Fulham and Cologne could set the stage for a transfer battle in the near future.

Yegbe may soon have a major decision on his hands as he weighs a potential move to either England or Germany in what could be a significant leap forward in his career.