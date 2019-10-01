FC Cologne midfielder Kingsley Schindler rated as few positives in Hertha Berlin mauling

Ghanaian midfielder Kingsley Schindler was one of the few positives for FC Cologne during their 4-0 home thumping against Hertha Berlin in the German Bundesliga on Sunday.

The Billy Goats continued their disappointing return to the top-flight league, having recorded just one win in five outings.

Coach Achim Beierlorzer was defiant of his side rescuing their ill campaign when they welcomed Hertha Berlin to the RheinEnergieSTADION on Matchday 6.

But they were dealt a big blow when star man Dominick Drexler suffered an injury and had to be replaced with Ghana’s Kingsley Schindler after only three minutes on the clock.

Schindler did repay the faith shown in him by the gaffer after he adjudged as one of the top performers of his team though they ended the game with a 4-0 defeat.

The versatile midfielder was given a performance rate of five — a rate he shared with Jhon Cordoba, Jonas Hector, Jorge Meré, Florian Kainz, Sebastiaan Bornauw, Ellyes Skhiri and Anthony Modeste.

Schindler could be handed a starting berth when they travel to Gelsenkirchen to engage in-form Schalke 04 on Saturday.

He signed a four-year pre-contract to join FC Cologne after refusing to extend his deal at second-tier outfit Holstein Kiel.