FC Dallas coach Nico Estévez Excited about Eugene Ansah's versatility and impact

FC Dallas head coach Nico Estévez is brimming with enthusiasm following the club's signing of Ghanaian forward Eugene Ansah.

Estévez believes Ansah's versatility and skill set will provide a much-needed boost to the team's attacking options.

Addressing the media, Estévez emphasized Ansah's ability to excel in multiple positions on the field. "One of the things we noticed during the year we've been following Ansah is that he's played as a #9 and as a winger," Estévez explained.

"They're two positions he knows well. As a #9, he can stretch the field very well and has good hold-up play, and he's good at getting in the box for crosses."

Estévez continued to express his admiration for Ansah's capabilities as a winger. "As a winger, he has that speed to stretch the opponent's backline and attack the box. He's great at that. And he likes to shoot from distance which will help us," Estévez added, highlighting Ansah's penchant for long-range strikes.

The arrival of Ansah comes as a significant boost to FC Dallas, whose attack has been hampered by injuries in the first half of the 2023 season.

Estévez believes Ansah's recent participation in the Israeli Premier League will ensure he is close to match fitness upon joining the squad. The coach expressed his hope that Ansah will be able to contribute to the team's success shortly after arriving in Dallas.

Furthermore, Estévez sees Ansah's versatility as a valuable asset, providing options in various positions. With Paul Arriola's extended absence due to injury, FC Dallas has heavily relied on Jáder Obrian and Alan Velasco on the wings, with both players often required to play the full 90 minutes.

Ansah's arrival is expected to alleviate the workload on the duo and offer Estévez more flexibility in his lineup choices.

"Hopefully, we can have him with us soon pending his Visa documents," Estévez shared. "He just finished the league season with his team, and we've sent him an exercise program to keep him fit. Once he comes, hopefully, he'll be in rhythm quickly."