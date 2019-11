Major League Soccer side FC Dallas have confirmed Ghana winger Edwin Gyasi has ended his stay at the club.

Gyasi joined the Frisco-based side on loan from Bulgarian CSKA Sofia in July.

FC Dallas had the option to buy him on a permanent deal at the end of the 2019 season.

But the club refused to exercise the contract options for the 28-year-old who failed to impress.

Gyasi made four appearances for FC Dallas.