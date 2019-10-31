FC Dallas retain Ghanaian duo Francis Atuahene and Ema Twumasi MLS season

FC Dallas have retained Ghanaian duo Francis Atuahene and Ema Twumasi for the 2020 Major League Soccer season.

The club decided to exercise the contract options on 10 players and that included both.

Atuahene and Twumasi were drafted by FC Dallas in 2018 and have been bit-part players.

This year, they were both loaned out to USL Championship side Austin Bold FC where they impressed.

The 17 FC Dallas players currently under contract for the 2020 season are Bryan Acosta, Pablo Aránguiz, Francis Atuahene, Bressan, Edwin Cerrillo, Jesse Gonzalez and Ryan Hollingshead.

The rest are Santiago Mosquera, Johnny Nelson, Zdenek Ondrasek, Ricardo Pepi, Paxton Pomykal, Thomas Roberts, Dante Sealy, Brandon Servania, Ema Twumasi, and Reto Ziegler.