FC Dallas striker Ema Twumasi makes second MLS appearance

FC Dallas striker Ema Twumasi made his second MLS appearance on Thursday night in the 2-0 defeat to Latif Blessing's Los Angeles FC.

The former Right to Dream Academy player substituted John Nelson in the 76th minute.

Twumasi was making a return from injury and this his first league appearance of the season.

Eduard Atuesta connected with Vela inside the box and he curled a signature left-footed shot passed Jesse Gonzalez into the side netting to open the scoring on 39 minutes for LAFC.

Seven minutes from time, Diego Rossi doubled LAFC’s lead with an easy tap-in after Adama Diomande evaded an on-rushing Jesse Gonzalez with a clever square pass.