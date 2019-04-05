FC Dallas striker Ema Twumasi returns to training after shaking off back injury

Striker Ema Twumasi showed up at FC Dallas' training on Wednesday after recovering from a back problem.

The 21-year-old was assertive and aggresive in training and was in pretty good shape.

According to reports, Twumasi seems to have put on some upper body muscle.

His return should be a should a boost for FC Dallas and head coach Luchi Gonzalez ahead of their clash against David Accam's Philadelphia Union.

It is unknown if Twumasi has the requisite match fitness to step in for the injured Dominique Badji.