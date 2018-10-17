GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

FC Horoya new recruit Patrick Razak insists he never received an offer from Kotoko

Published on: 17 October 2018
FC Horoya new recruit Patrick Razak insists he never received an offer from Kotoko

FC Horoya new signing Patrick Razak insists he never received an offer from Ghanaian giants Asante Kotoko.

The 23-year-old joined the Guinean giants from local side Hearts of Oak.

Razak was heavily linked with a move to Kotoko amid claims a deal had been reached.

But he opted to join the foreign bandwagon after signing for Horoya FC.

He has flatly denied any links with Asante Kotoko.

“Yes I also heard things like that but the truth of the matter is no one from Kotoko approached me or my managers,” he told Peace FM.

“No Kotoko supporter of official approached me and so they were all rumours created by certain people.”

Related Videos

Comments

Resources

FIFA

CAF Publications

CAF Regulations

Football Associations