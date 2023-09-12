FC Kallon gears up to face Dreams FC in CAF Confederation Cup second preliminary round

Sierra Leonean club FC Kallon will depart Liberia for Ghana to face Dreams FC in the CAF Confederation Cup second preliminary on Friday, September 15, 2023.

Kallon are presently in Liberia preparing for the upcoming continental fixture, which will take place at the Accra Sports Stadium next Sunday.

Kallon reached this stage of the competition after getting a walkover over Nigerien side AS Douanes due to the political unrest in the country.

The Sierra Leonean side failed to advance from this stage last season when they were eliminated by Egyptian side Future FC.

The club's owner, who doubles as the head coach, Mohammed Kallon, confirmed the club's travel itinerary on Facebook:

"Kallon departs Liberia Airport for Ghana to engage Dreams FC on Friday, September 15, 2023, in the CAF Confederation Cup second preliminary round first leg fixture in Accra, for a spot in the group stage."

The former Inter Milan and AS Monaco star was the coach of Kallon when they beat Beninoise club Buffles du Borgou in the first preliminary round last season with a 4-0 aggregate scoreline over two legs.

Dreams progressed to this round of the CAF Confederation Cup after overcoming Guinean side Milo FC de Kankan with a 3-2 aggregate victory.