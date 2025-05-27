GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
FC Koln signs German-Ghanaian striker Ragnar Ache

Published on: 27 May 2025
FC Koln have secured the signing of German-Ghanaian striker Ragnar Ache, a move aimed at sharpening their attack for the coming seasons.

The 26-year-old arrives from FC Kaiserslautern on a contract that runs until June 2029.

Born in Frankfurt, Ache moved to the Netherlands at age 10, where he joined Sparta Rotterdam’s youth setup. He worked his way into the first team, scoring seven goals in 39 appearances before earning a move to Eintracht Frankfurt. His career has since included a loan spell at Greuther Furth and a productive stint at Kaiserslautern, where he netted 41 times in 88 appearances in Germany’s second tier.

Despite limited top-flight chances, just one goal in 20 Bundesliga matches, Ache brings power, pace, and a keen eye for goal to FC Koln’s forward line.

Ache was also part of Germany’s squad at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, further highlighting his international experience.

FC Koln are back in the top-flight after one year in the 2. Bundesliga.

