FC Köln Sporting Director Thomas Kessler backs new signing Ragnar Ache to improve team’s attack

Sporting Director of FC KÃ¶ln, Thomas Kessler, has stated that the club is confident new signing Ragnar Ache will improve the team’s attack.

The club has secured the signing of the German striker of Ghanaian descent at the end of the 2024/25 football season.

The decision to sign the forward is part of efforts to augment their squad for their return to the German Bundesliga next season.

Speaking on the new signing, Sporting Director Thomas Kessler said Ragnar Ache will be a great fit for the team both on and off the pitch.

"Even in my initial discussions with Ragnar, I had the feeling that he was a great fit for 1. FC KÃ¶ln, both athletically and personally. He's not only a really good striker, but also someone who will integrate quickly into our team and improve our attack with his quality up front. Filling this position was a key goal for our squad planning â€“ I'm all the more pleased that we've now successfully completed the transfer,” the Koln Sporting Director said.

Ache, 26, also shared his delight after the move was completed and assured fans of his readiness to work hard to score a lot of goals for the team.