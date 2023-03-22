FC Koln winger Kingsley Schindler reacts after receiving Black Stars invite

German-born Ghanaian winger, Kingsley Schindler has expressed delight after receiving a late invite to the Black Stars.

The FC Koln star replaced injured Brighton & Hove Albion defender Tariq Lamptey in the squad for the Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Angola.

Schindler joined the team on Monday and has been preparing with his new teammates ahead of Thursday night's game.

"Proud to be here," he wrote on Twitter in a reply to a welcome tweet by the Ghana Football Association.

Schindler could make his international debut for Ghana against Angola as the Black Stars eye early qualification to the Africa Cup of Nations. The Black Stars will travel to Luanda three days later for the second-leg.

Schindler is enjoying a decent campaign in the German Bundesliga, having made 20 appearances this season.

He join The Billy Goats in 2019 from Bundesliga 2 side Holstein Kiel.