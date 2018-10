Ghana defender John Boye joins his FC Metz teammates in training on Tuesday after the international break.

The stalwart defender, who was making a return to the national team for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Sierra Leone, re-joined the French club after the game was cancelled.

The 31 year old will begin preparation for Metz's trip to Niort on Friday.

Boye returned to France in the summer after ending his relationship with Turkish side Sivasspor.