FC Metz defender Stoppila Sunzu opens up on his relationship with John Boye

Zambia international Stoppila Sunzu has opened up on his relationship with Ghana defender John Boye at FC Metz.

The AFCON 2012 winner described the relationship with Boye as a very good one as they live together like brothers.

The pair have been formidable for the newly crowned Ligue II champions, conceding the fewest goals (22) in the division to make a return to the top flight.

"Before we ended up in Metz, we had already played against each other when, with Zambia, we had rubbed against Ghana. I remember in particular a semifinal of the African Cup of Nations in 2012. We had imposed one to zero before winning the final against Ivory Coast," Sunzu said.

"John (Boye) is a very good friend. Often we go out and eat together. He adores me and I love him too (laughs) . I'm really happy to play with him. It's really easy to evolve with him. We get along very well in the field and we communicate in English because it's not easy to speak French when we run (laughs)," he added.

FC Metz thrashed Valenciennes over the weekend to be crowned Ligue II Champions with two games left.

By Lukman Evergreen Mumin