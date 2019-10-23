FC Metz handed big blow as John Boye suffers injury

Ghana defender John Boye could be sidelined for sometime after picking an injury in FC Metz’s 1-0 win against FC Nantes in the Ligue 1 over the weekend.

Boye — who has been a stalwart for the Maroons since joining from Turkish Sivasspor two seasons ago — could not complete full throttle for the side during their 1-0 win over the high-flying Canaries.

The experienced guardsman suffered an injury midway through the game but managed to play through the pain barrier before he was replaced with Zambian international Stoppila Zunzu at half time.

Boye could not join his teammates in training on Tuesday morning and is reported to be lined up for further tests to determine the extent of the injury.

He is joined on the injury list by Ibrahima Niane (ankle) and Paul Delacroix (shoulder).

Boye’s injury comes as a big blow for the side ahead of a daunting task against Olympique Lyon on Saturday.

He has featured in 9 out of 10 league games for the club in the ongoing season.