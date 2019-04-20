FC Nantes coach deflects suggestions of pairing in-form Waris and Coulibaly in attack against Amiens

FC Nantes coach Vahid Halilhodzic has shrugged off suggestions of pairing Majeed Waris and Kalifa Coulibaly upfront in their Sunday's Ligue 1 clash against Amiens.

Waris has been pivotal in the Canaries upturn of form since returning from injury a fortnight ago.

The Ghana striker provided an assist in the 2-1 victory against Olympique Lyon last Sunday before bettering that performance with a goal in the 3-2 win over Paris Saint Germain in midweek.

Ahead of the side's Sunday's clash against Amiens, coach Halilhodzic was asked about the possibility of lining up the former Lorient forward alongside Coulibaly, who is returning from injury, upfront in the game.

"Majeed has been injured for almost a month, Coulibaly has also been suspended and injured, and both of these boys have come a long way and as soon as there is the opportunity to line them up, it's very interesting. We have often played with three attackers, it took a lot of automation work to create this complementarity, and today they are complementary."

Waris has scored 5 league goals and registered 2 assists in the ongoing campaign.