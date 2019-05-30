FC Nantes find potential target to replace Majeed Waris after turning down FC Porto's asking price

French side FC Nantes have targeted a potential replacement for Majeed Waris after rejecting FC Porto's asking price for the Ghana striker.

Waris, who joined FC Nantes on loan from Portuguese side FC Porto on a season-long loan deal in the summer, was magnificent for the club in the just ended campaign.

However last week, Ghana's leading football website, GHANASoccernet.com exclusively reported that the 27-year-old's dream of remaining with FC Nantes is in doubt after they turned down the asking price of FC Porto.

Following the Canaries' refusal to pay over the odds, they have identified Olympique Nimes forward Umut Bozok as a potential target who will cost less than the Ghanaian.

The French-Turkish poacher has been one of the rising stars in French football, scoring 24 goals in the side's promotion to the top-tier league before tallying two goals and three assists last term.

Waris meanwhile made 24 league appearances for the Canaries, scoring five goals and recording three assists to help them finish 11th on the standings.