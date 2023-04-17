FC Nordjaelland chief discusses promotion of Ghanaian youngster Osman Ibrahim to first team

Ghanaian youngster Osman Ibrahim has been promoted to the first team of FC Nordsjaelland, according to the sports manager, Mikkel Hemmersam.

The 18-year-old, who joined Nordsjaelland U-19 from the Right to Dream Academy, caught the attention of the academy's manager, Johannes Thorup, who subsequently invited him to the senior team.

Ibrahim made his debut for Nordsjaelland in February against OB and has since become a regular member of the squad.

Hemmersam explained why the youngster was promoted, saying, "Osman has shown quite quickly that the Superliga team was the right shelf for him. He has some absolutely extraordinary top skills in the physical part of the game, and then he is a good finisher."

First public interview with next 🇬🇭 sensation Ibrahim Osman, 18, who plays for @FCNordsjaelland. Following in the big footsteps of Majeed Waris, David Accam, Mohammed Kudus, Kamaldeen Sulemana, Ernest Nuamah & others from @right2dream in Ghana. pic.twitter.com/p5iGJKow6Y — Ibrahim Sannie Daara (@SannieDaara) April 17, 2023

Hemmersam went on to highlight Ibrahim's willingness to learn, stating that it was the primary reason for his promotion.

"But most importantly, we have seen a person who is very willing to learn, which is why we chose to promote him directly to the Superliga team," he said.

"In this connection, the academy in Ghana has done a great and great job. We have faith that he can contribute to the Superliga team within a very short period of time."

Ibrahim's promotion is seen as a testament to the success of the Right to Dream Academy, which has produced several top players such as Mohammed Kudus, Kamaldeen Sulemana, David Accam, and others who have gone on to achieve great heights.

With his exceptional physical attributes and finishing ability, Ibrahim is expected to make a significant impact on the Nordjaelland team in the near future.