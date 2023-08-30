FC Nordsjaelland announce departure of Ghana forward Ernest Nuamah

Danish Superliga side, FC Nordsjaelland have announced the departure of Ghana winger Ernest Nuamah following his move to French giants Olympique Lyonnais.

Nuamah will be announced Lyon's newest acquisition in the coming hours, after both clubs agreed a record transfer move.

The 19-year-old Ghana international leaves FC Nordsjaelland after an impressive two years with the club, which saw him win the Player of the Season as well as the Young Player of the Year in the last campaign.

"It is no secret that there has been great interest in Ernest after the great development that both he and the team have gone through, and not least the strong performances that have been delivered. We have been clear about our ambitions for this season and therefore also set a very high bar in relation to a possible transfer in this window," said Nordsjaelland's Sports Director, Jans Laursen.

🇬🇭𝐀𝐜𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐦𝐲 ➡️ 🇩🇰𝐅𝐢𝐫𝐬𝐭 𝐭𝐞𝐚𝐦 ➡️ 🇫🇷𝐎𝐥𝐲𝐦𝐩𝐢𝐪𝐮𝐞 𝐋𝐲𝐨𝐧𝐧𝐚𝐢𝐬 Thanks for the journey so far, @Nana_Nuamah10! It has only just begun ♥️💛🙌🏼 Læs mere om 𝐫𝐞𝐤𝐨𝐫𝐝𝐬𝐚𝐥𝐠𝐞𝐭 af Ernest Nuamah via linket 🔗🔻 — FC Nordsjælland 🐯 (@FCNordsjaelland) August 30, 2023

"In this connection, an agreement was eventually reached with more than one club, and after talks with the various clubs, Ernest has been clear that he wants to continue his development at Olympique Lyonnais," he added.

Nuamah leaves for France as the Player of the Month for July in the Superliga.