FC Nordsjaelland announce signing of Ghanaian teen Issaka Seidu

Ghanaian youngster, Issaka 'Baba' Seidu is the latest player from the Right to Dream Academy to join FC Nordsjaelland in Denmark.

The left-back signed a deal to join the first team of the Wild Tigers ahead of the 2024/25 season.

He is expected to join the team when pre-season resumes on June 24, as the Danish outfit begins preparations ahead of the next campaign.

Affectionately known as Baba, he will Araphat Mohammed, Caleb Yirenkyi, Levy Nene and Stephen Acquah as players from the Right to Dream Academy in Ghana to join the Farum-based outfit.

"I am really happy and proud to have signed the contract. I had no doubt that FC NordsjÃ¦lland was the right club for me, as FCN is known for giving young players good conditions to develop on and off the pitch," he said after signing the contract.

"I have seen for myself how young players have come to FC NordsjÃ¦lland and taken their game to the next level, and I hope to be able to do the same. - I am looking forward to playing with the Superliga team, and I am looking forward to standing in front of the fans. I promise I will do my best for the team and I hope I can help make the fans proud,' he added.

The Right to Dream Academy has produced several top stars in recent years, including Mohammed Kudus of West Ham and Simon Adingra of Brighton.