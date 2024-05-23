GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
FC Nordsjaelland bid farewell to four players including Ghana's Ibrahim Osman

Published on: 23 May 2024
Ghanaian youngster Ibrahim Osman is among four FC Nordsjaelland players who were given a heartfelt farewell after their final game of the season.

In an official statement, the club wrote, "Martin Frese, Ibrahim Osman, Andreas Schjelderup, and Christian Rasmussen will be embarking on new adventures after this season, so we took the opportunity to give them a beautiful farewell in Sunday's match at Right to Dream Park."

Osman is set to join Brighton and Hove Albion in England this summer, having agreed to a deal during the winter transfer window.

In his final game for the Danish side, the 19-year-old opened the scoring early, contributing to a three-goal lead within the first 35 minutes. However, the match ended in a 3-3 draw on Monday, May 20.

After the game, Osman expressed his gratitude to the club, writing, "Thank you Nordsjaelland," on his Instagram story.

The Right to Dream Academy graduate ended the season with five goals and three assists in his last ten games, finishing the campaign on a high note.

Osman is expected to be included in Ghana coach Otto Addo's squad for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Mali and the Central African Republic in June.

He made his debut for Ghana in a friendly against Nigeria in March, showcasing his potential to be a key player for the national team.

