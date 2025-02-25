FC Nordsjælland complete signing of Ghanaian talent Prince Amoako Junior

Danish Superliga club FC NordsjÃ¦lland have officially completed the signing of highly-rated Ghanaian winger Prince Amoako Junior from the Right to Dream Academy.

The club confirmed the transfer on Tuesday, February 25, confirming the 18-year-old’s transition from the renowned Ghanaian academy to European football.

Amoako, who has been part of the Right to Dream setup for eight years, now embarks on his professional journey with FC NordsjÃ¦lland.

The young winger is no stranger to the Danish side, having previously trained with the club and participated in pre-season matches earlier this year.

His impressive performances during those stints showcased his potential, making his permanent move a natural step in his development.

Amoako’s signing reinforces FC NordsjÃ¦lland’s strong connection with the Right to Dream Academy, a partnership that has successfully produced top talents such as Mohammed Kudus, Kamaldeen Sulemana, and Simon Adingra.

These players used the Danish club as a springboard to major European leagues, and Amoako will be hoping to follow a similar path.

Head coach Jens Olsen will welcome the Ghanaian youngster into the squad for the second half of the Danish Superliga season.

However, fans may have to wait a little longer to see him in action, as he is currently recovering from an injury.

FC NordsjÃ¦lland are currently seventh in the league and are looking to strengthen their squad for a stronger push in the campaign’s latter stages.

Amoako’s arrival is expected to provide an extra dimension to their attacking options once he regains full fitness.