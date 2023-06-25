FC Nordsjælland star Ernest Nuamah scores Ghana's first goal at U-23 AFCON

FC Nordsjælland youngster Enerst Nuamah opened Ghana's goal account at the ongoing U-23 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in a thrilling encounter at the Prince Moulay Abdullah Stadium on Sunday which saw Ghana emerge victorious over Congo.

Despite a poor start from the West Africans, the 19-year-old stood out with a remarkable display in the first half with his exceptional dribbling skills and pace.

His performance was perfected with a great finishing just five minutes after the break. Nuamah run behind the Congolese defenders despite being without the ball and eventually struck home the opener for the Black Meteors from a great cross from Emmanuel Yeboah on the right flank.

His goal urged Ghana to find their feet in the game as they became ruthless at the Congo backline with Yeboah adding two more goals to put Ghana in a comfortable 3-0 lead.

Nuamah was replaced by Samari Salifu in the 90th minute after which Ghana conceded two late goals to keep a respectable 3-2 scoreline in favour of Ghana.

Ghana and Morocco are now locked on three points each as the two teams prepare to face off in their next match.