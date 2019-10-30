FC Nordsjaelland star Kudus Mohammed over the moon after Black Stars debut call-up

FC Nordsjaelland midfielder Kudus Mohammed could not hide his joy over his inclusion in the Ghana squad for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against South Africa and São Tomé and Príncipe.

Coach Kwesi Appiah has named the 19-year-old in his 23-man squad for the double-decker next month.

The former Ghana youth star has been given a crack at the national level as the four-time African champions begin their quest to qualify for another routine AFCON campaign.

Ghana will be facing the Bafana Bafana of South Africa at the Cape Coast stadium on Thursday 14 November 2019 before playing Sao Tomé four days later.

“I'm very happy to hear this. I'm looking very much forward to represent my county again.”

“My coach Flemming Pedersen told me today after training, and I just thought "wow". It's good news but I also believe it's just the beginning and now I need to work even harder.”

“I knew the national coach had been here in FCN to visit and that there was a chance this could happen. This is one of one of the biggest things that can happen, and it has come early. It's a good and if step for me but it's just the beginning.”

Kudus has been impressive for the Danish side where he has scored four goals in 10 appearances.