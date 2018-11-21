FC Nordsjaelland top brass hints at Godsway Donyoh departure

Sports Director of FC Nordsjaelland Carsten Jensen has hinted that midfielder Godsway Donyoh's future may not be at Right to Dream Park despite extending his contract last month.

The 24-year-old midfielder extended his contract with the Wild Tigers until the summer of 2021.

Donyoh, who has scored 7 goals in 12 games in the Danish SuperLiga for Kasper Hjulmand's in the ongoing season, has been heavily linked with to a summer move to English side Everton.

Carsten pointed out that it is business that they are doing and they will not hold on to the 24-year-old forward.

But, with the rate at which the Ghanaian is churning out fantastic performances, Carsten has hinted at a potential departure for the former Manchester City midfielder.

“It is an important signal that although Donyoh has just extended, he is still attractive to other clubs. We as a club must be able to extend contracts of our players and at the same time capitalize on it and sell them in the market.”Carsten V. Jensen told tipsbladet.

“Godsway is not going to play here for 10 years, he will surely move. I know Godsway feels that he wants to make a solid impression here in FC Nordsjælland and in the Super League before he tries something new, and I think he is well in the process.”

“I think that a very important thing in this case is that he is no longer inferior to a transfer because he has just extended his contract,” he added.

Donyoh joined Nordsjaelland in 2016 as a free agent and has netted 22 goals in 54 Superliga games.