FC Nordsjaelland women’s team conclude Ghana pre-season tour

The Technical Director of Right to Dream (RTD) Academy, Mas-Ud Didi Dramani, says his outfit's investment in women's football is its contribution to the Ghana Football Association's broader view of football in the country.

We're thinking about how the female football industry is supposed to be. That is also our contribution towards the Football Association's broader view of football in Ghana," he told GraphicOnline in reaction to the pre-season tour of Ghana by FC Nordsjælland's female team.

The 26-member contingent made up of players and officials of FC Nordsjaelland pitched camp at the RTD Academy in Old Akrade on arrival in the country on July 18. They are scheduled to return to Denmark on Wednesday, July 27, to finalise preparations for the

The Danish Women's League begins on August 4th.

Last Saturday, the Danish team drew 2-2 with Hasaacas Ladies in a specially-arranged friendly at the Paa Kwesi Nduom Stadium, capping off a week-long tour.

According to coach Dramani, the match in Elmina was strategically planned to expose the players to a different part of the country outside of their comfort zone.

"However, they wanted to do a deep-end journey which was to take people away from their comfort zone to an environment where they never expected that kind of life," he explained.

"We hosted the team in Old Akrade because we wanted to make them feel that we've also built a part of Europe in Ghana.

"The kind of facilities and everything at the Right to Dream Academy is just like Europe so they never missed anything in Europe," he noted.

As part of their familiarisation programme, the team visited Kakum Park, Cape Coast Castle and Elmina Castle after Saturday's match to have a view of the other side of the country.

"They (FC Nordsjælland) have really experienced a lot of Ghanaian hospitality," Coach Dramani said.

"They are our sister club where we feed them with our potential. They are our first option when it comes to talents so we are the same people in different locations.

"We have a Ghanaian player called Princess Boafo in the Danish team. She is the first female player we transferred to the team in 2021," he revealed.

He seized the opportunity to commend the entire RTD staff, led by the Managing Director, Mr Eddie Mensah, for playing a huge role to host the European team.