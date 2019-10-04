FC Nordsjælland Women's team in Ghana for a two-week tour

FC Nordsjælland Women's have landed in Ghana for a two-week tour as they prepare for the second half of the 2019/2020 season.

The Danish top-flight side arrived in the country this week and will be staying in Akosombo where they will be using facilities of the Right to Dream Academy until the end of their tour.

They have lined up friendlies against Right To Dream Women's Academy and Valued Girls before the leave for Denmark.

They are currently lying second in Danish Women's League after just nine games.

In January 2016, Right to Dream founder Tom Vernon, with a group of investors acquired Danish Superliga team, FC Nordsjælland, with a vision to ultimately build a team made up entirely of academy players.

This unique partnership is showing the football world an exciting development model that can be both successful and sustainable.