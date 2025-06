Midfielder Caleb Yirenkyi was voted Man of the Match in FC Nordsjaelland’s 3-1 win over Vejle in the Danish Superliga.

The 19-year-old scored the third goal for the home side in the 82nd minute to open his scoring account.

Erik Nygren gave the home side the lead after just three minutes and Sindre doubled their account on 53 minutes.

Yirenkyi was making his four straight start and a total of seven appearances in the top-flight.