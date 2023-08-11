FC Nordsjaelland's unique third kit for 2023/24 season celebrates Ghanaian culture

Danish club FC Nordsjaelland have unveiled an innovative touch of Ghanaian culture on their third kit for the upcoming 2023/24 season.

Collaborating with Nike, the club have seamlessly integrated the Dwennimmen symbol from the Akan tradition onto the kit, symbolising humility.

However, the infusion of cultural elements doesn't stop with the Dwennimmen symbol. FC Nordsjaelland's creative design also pays tribute to Danish and Egyptian heritage, incorporating meaningful symbols from these cultures.

⭐️ Right to Dream Community unites on @FCNordsjaelland’s away kit! 🇬🇭🇩🇰🇪🇬 A kit that speaks volumes of our shared values. In every thread of this kit, the essence of our global family shines bright.

Together, we thrive! 🤝

Read the full statement from FC Nordsjaelland below:

The three symbols adorning the front and back of the jersey have been selected by children at the academies, representing our values and talent work across national borders.

Ghana - The first symbol, Dwennimmen, represents the word humility and has been chosen by our Ghanaian academy to symbolize the importance of remaining humble.

Denmark - The second symbol, Gebo, represents the word partnership and has been chosen by our Danish academy to symbolize our collaboration across the academies.

Egypt - The third and final symbol, Ankh, represents the word family and has been chosen by our Egyptian academy to symbolize that we are all one family.