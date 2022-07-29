FC Nurnberg star Kwadwo Duah draws comparisons with Erling Haaland after two games in Germany

English-born Swiss youth international Kwadwo Baah's electric start to the German Bundesliga II has seen him draw comparison's with former Dortmund star Erling Haaland.

According to German tabloid, the Bild, the 25-year-old is showing qualities shown by Erling Haaland when he first arrived in German.

Baah has already netted two goals for Nurnberg, one in the pre-season thriller against English giants Arsenal and in the opening game of the Bundesliga II against St Pauli.

The Switzerland youth international excelled in the second game against Greuther Furth, playing 70 minutes of the game.

Bild also reveals the only difference between Baah and Haaland has to do with pace.

Kwadwo Baah moved to Germany from Swiss giants St Gallen in the summer transfer window and hopes to help the former Bundesliga giants make a return to the topflight.

Meanwhile, Erling Haaland left Borussia Dortmund for Manchester City at the end of last season.