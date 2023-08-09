GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
FC Samartex announce the signing of fullback Samuel Mensah Tetteh

Published on: 09 August 2023
FC Samartex announce the signing of fullback Samuel Mensah Tetteh

Ghana Premier League side FC Samartex 1996 have announced the signing of defender Samuel Mensah Tetteh on a permanent contract, GHANAsoccernet.com can report

The right-back joins the Timber Boys from Tema Youth FC as he brings on board a lot of experience, having played in the Division One in the past seasons.

Tetteh becomes the first recruitment under new head coach Nurudeen Amadu, who takes over from Annor Walker after leaving the club for Great Olympics in the capital.

Samartex are making reinforcements to their squad for the upcoming season as they aim at competing at the highest level and a place in the top four at the end of the 2023-24 season.

The Samreboi-based club ended their maiden appearance in the Ghanaian top-flight at the 10th position with 46 points from 34 matches.

Samartex will open their 2023-24 campaign at home against Aduana Stars, and Tetteh is expected to mark his competitive debut that game.

