FC Samartex begins Pre-season ahead of 2024/25 CAF Champions League campaign

FC Samartex's General Manager, Edmund Ackah, has announced that the club commenced their preseason training on Monday, July 1, 2024, in preparation for the 2024/25 CAF Champions League.

This decision comes just over two weeks after the conclusion of the Ghana Premier League season, where Samartex made history by winning their first title in only their second top-flight campaign.

The historic title win has earned FC Samartex the honor of representing Ghana in Africa’s premier club competition. Speaking at the Ghana Football Awards on Saturday, Ackah emphasized the urgency and importance of starting preparations early.

“We are resuming preseason on the first of July, Monday. We are starting because the next game is on the 16th of August in the Champions League. So, we cannot wait," Ackah stated.

"We need a minimum of six weeks, a maximum of eight weeks to prepare for the first leg. And for that matter, the preseason. So, we are camping in the Eastern Region, training at the favorite Safari Valley. It’s where we have been camping for the past three seasons for our preseason.”

The draw for the CAF Confederation Cup preliminary stage has yet to be conducted, leaving Samartex eager to learn which team they will face.

As the club embarks on this exciting journey, their early and thorough preparation will be crucial for their success on the continental stage.