FC Samartex Business Dev't manager Paul Anyaba loses wife

Young football administrator and Business Development manager of FC Samartex, Paul Anyaba, has sadly lost his wife, Mrs Gifty Sam.

Mr Anyaba's wife painfully passed away on July 21, 2023, just two weeks after their marriage anniversary. The couple tied the knot on July 2, 2022.

The death of Mrs Anyaba came as a shock to the family and FC Samartex, where her husband has been working for the past year.

FC Samartex announced the painful loss of Mrs Anyaba on their social media pages as consoled their Business Development manager.

"Our sincerest condolences go to our Business Development Manager, Paul Akwasi Anyaba who has lost his wife over the weekend. All of us at FC Samartex are with you and we pray that the good Lord will be your comfort in this difficult moment," wrote the club on Twitter.

Mr Anyaba and his family are currently mourning the death of their beloved wife and daughter ahead of the announcement of the final funeral rites.