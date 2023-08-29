FC Samartex capture Skyy FC striker Baba Musah Hamadu

FC Samartex have confirmed the signing of Baba Musah Hamadu from Division One League side Skyy FC.

The former Dreams FC player Hamadu has made a name for himself as one of the top scorers in the lower division.

For Daboase-based Skyy FC, he scored 20 goals to help them finish second in Zone Two of the Division One League in 2022/23.

The prolific goal scorer has been on the radar of many clubs in the past few weeks, including Asante Kotoko, Nations FC, and Heart of Lions.

However, the Timber Giants have secured his services and are counting on his goalscoring abilities to propel to a good position in the upcoming season.

"We are thrilled to officially announce the signing of the exceptional young talent, Baba Musah Hamadu.

"With an impressive display of skills and prowess last season, this striker joins our ranks on a permanent deal making the leap from Division One powerhouse, Skyy FC," wrote the club on Twitter.

He has scored three goals in two games for Skyy FC in the ongoing 2023 Division One Super Cup, which is now taking place at Abrankese but is expected to join his new teammates in pre-season as they prepare for the 2023 Nsenkyire Cup ahead of the new season.