FC Samartex complete signing of attacker Michael Ephson

FC Samartex have announced the signing of talented forward Michael Ephson on a permanent deal.

Ephson's move to Samartex comes after a successful medical examination, and he joins from Division One League side Nzema Kotoko.

Ephson's performance last season for Nzema Kotoko in Zone II of the Division One league drew attention, and now he's set to make a mark at FC Samartex. His arrival marks another exciting addition to the Samartex squad, following the likes of Ebenezer Ocran, James Sewornu, Baba Hamadu Musa, and several others.

The acquisition of Ephson is expected to strengthen FC Samartex's attacking prowess as they gear up for the upcoming 2023/24 league season.

The club's fans eagerly await the chance to see Ephson's skills and contributions on the field as they aim for success in the upcoming campaign.