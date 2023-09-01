GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
UK
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Ghana's No. 1

Choose your bonus

Get bonus

FC Samartex complete signing of attacker Michael Ephson

Published on: 01 September 2023
FC Samartex complete signing of attacker Michael Ephson

FC Samartex have announced the signing of talented forward Michael Ephson on a permanent deal.

Ephson's move to Samartex comes after a successful medical examination, and he joins from Division One League side  Nzema Kotoko.

Ephson's performance last season for Nzema Kotoko in Zone II of the Division One league drew attention, and now he's set to make a mark at FC Samartex. His arrival marks another exciting addition to the Samartex squad, following the likes of Ebenezer Ocran, James Sewornu, Baba Hamadu Musa, and several others.

The acquisition of Ephson is expected to strengthen FC Samartex's attacking prowess as they gear up for the upcoming 2023/24 league season.

The club's fans eagerly await the chance to see Ephson's skills and contributions on the field as they aim for success in the upcoming campaign.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more