FC Samartex forward Baba Musa set for move to Albanian Side FK Skenderbeu

Young striker Baba Hamadu Musa is poised to make a move abroad, with a deal reportedly agreed to join Albanian top-flight club FKâ€¯Skenderbeu from FC Samartex.

The 23-year-old attacker, best known for being named Best Player at the 2024 Nsenkyire Cup and helping Samartex in the CAF Champions League, is in advanced talks over a three-year contract with the Albanian side.

While official confirmation is pending, sources reveal that final paperwork is expected to be completed in the coming days before the deal is officially signed.

A product of Skyy FC’s prolific Division One ranks, Musa has continued to impress in the Ghana Premier League after scoring 10 goals in his debut GPL season. His combination of pace, finishing, and technical ability is believed to have caught the attention of multiple European scouts, making the FKâ€¯SkÃ«nderbeu move a significant step in his young career.

If completed, the transfer would mark Musa’s first European venture and Samartex’s second export this window. The move underscores Ghana’s growing influence in European talent markets.